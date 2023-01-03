China rail-sea intermodal trains transported more cargo in 2022

Xinhua) 15:31, January 03, 2023

Photo taken on Nov 3, 2022 shows the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]

NANNING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The rail-sea intermodal freight trains running along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor transported a total of 756,000 TEUs of containers, up 18.5 percent year on year, said the railway authority in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was put into force a year ago, trade and economic cooperation inside the region has continued to improve, with goods from China and other RCEP member states turning around rapidly at Qinzhou Port, according to China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.

According to Qinzhou Port customs in Guangxi, the import and export value of goods between China and other RCEP member countries through the port reached 69.77 billion yuan (about 10 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2022, up 44.7 percent year on year.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has developed rapidly over the years, expanding the number of destinations to 338 ports in 113 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)