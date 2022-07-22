Train loaded with Chinese cars starts pilot run from Chongqing to Moscow

Xinhua) 08:38, July 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows cars being loaded onto a JSQ freight vehicle of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd. at Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHONGQING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A JSQ freight vehicle of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd., loaded with 207 cars manufactured by Changan Automobile, left Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing on Thursday for its first pilot run to Moscow, Russia.

Shipping time from Chongqing to Moscow will be reduced to 18 days using the China-Europe freight train service, compared to 35 days using marine shipping.

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a JSQ freight vehicle of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd. leaving Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A JSQ freight vehicle of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd. is about to leave Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Cars produced by Changan Automobile are loaded onto a JSQ freight vehicle of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd. at Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a JSQ freight train of China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd. getting ready to leave Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

