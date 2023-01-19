Home>>
Stunning snow scenery of Mulan Hunting Ground in N China's Hebei
(People's Daily Online) 16:31, January 19, 2023
|Photo shows the picturesque snow scenery of Mulan Hunting Ground in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Xu Feng)
Snowfall has recently turned Mulan Hunting Ground in north China's Hebei Province into a winter wonderland. The place was once a royal hunting ground of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and has now been converted into a combination of national forest park, forest scenic area, and national nature reserve.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snowfall adds color to Danxia landform in Henan
- Snow scenery in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Let it snow
- Grab a snowtube, hit the slopes
- Beijing embraces first snow of the season
- Tourists flock to see magnificent snow and ice scenery of Mingyue Mountain in E China's Jiangxi
- Gorgeous snow scenery of villages in SW China’s Guizhou
- Feature: snow season off to lively start in northeast China
- Snow grooming
- In pics: Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City, Heilongjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.