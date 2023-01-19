Stunning snow scenery of Mulan Hunting Ground in N China's Hebei

People's Daily Online) 16:31, January 19, 2023

Photo shows the picturesque snow scenery of Mulan Hunting Ground in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Xu Feng)

Snowfall has recently turned Mulan Hunting Ground in north China's Hebei Province into a winter wonderland. The place was once a royal hunting ground of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and has now been converted into a combination of national forest park, forest scenic area, and national nature reserve.

