Night view of Hongya Cave draws tourists to Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 09:11, January 29, 2023

Tourists visit Hongya Cave in southwest China's Chongqing at night, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Hongya Cave, formerly known as Hongya Gate, is one of the city gates of ancient Chongqing. Despite the name, this destination isn't really a cave—it's a commercial area. From the bottom, Hongya Cave resembles a series of wooden structures trying to cling to the side of a cliff.

