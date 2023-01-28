Heilongjiang attracts legions of tourists during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 11:24, January 28, 2023

The aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023 shows the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People enjoy themselves at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26. 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists ski at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

The aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023 shows the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists take photos at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

The aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows people visiting the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists have fun at Snow Town in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Sun Hao/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists have fun at Snow Town in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Sun Hao/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Heilongjiang has attracted legions of tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

