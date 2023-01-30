In pics: Wuzhishan section of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park

Xinhua) 08:45, January 30, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)