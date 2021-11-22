In pics: Karoo National Park in South Africa

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows an ostrich in Karoo National Park, Western Cape Province, South Africa. Karoo National Park is a small portion of the Great Karoo, a vast and unforgiving landscape. Being the largest ecosystem in South Africa, the Karoo is home to a fascinating diversity of life, all having adapted to survive in these harsh conditions. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows mountain zebras in Karoo National Park, Western Cape Province, South Africa.

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows a view of Karoo National Park, Western Cape Province, South Africa.

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows a kudu in Karoo National Park, Western Cape Province, South Africa.

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows a view of Karoo National Park, Western Cape Province, South Africa.

