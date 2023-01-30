Miao people participate in traditional dancing activity in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:30, January 30, 2023

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in an activity called "Tiaoyue" in Zhongpai Village of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

"Tiaoyue", literally meaning dancing in the moonlight, originated from an ancient custom traditionally practiced for auspiciousness praying and new year celebration among the Miao ethnic group, is also an occasion for the youth to express love and find prospective mates.

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in an activity called "Tiaoyue" in Zhongpai Village of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in an activity called "Tiaoyue" in Zhongpai Village of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A girl of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participates in an activity called "Tiaoyue" in Zhongpai Village of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in an activity called "Tiaoyue" in Zhongpai Village of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in an activity called "Tiaoyue" in Zhongpai Village of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in an activity called "Tiaoyue" in Zhongpai Village of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)