Miao people in SW China's Guizhou celebrate Spring Festival with traditional dances

People's Daily Online) 14:16, January 29, 2023

Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows young women of the Miao ethnic group getting ready for a Spring Festival celebration in Songlong Village, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Huang Xiaohai)

A stockaded village inhabited by people of the Miao ethnic group in southwest China has held traditional festive activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

On Jan. 27, Songlong Village in southwest China’s Guizhou Province held the celebrations, with local villagers, including Miao people living in the surrounding villages, performing characteristic traditional dances of the Miao ethnic group, such as the Gupiao dance and the Jinji dance, all in beautiful traditional costumes.

The Gupiao dance, Jinji dance and the traditional costumes of the Miao ethnic group have all been recognized as national-level intangible cultural heritage in China.

