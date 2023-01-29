Brooklyn Nets celebrate Chinese New Year

Ecns.cn) 09:15, January 29, 2023

Cheering squad members wearing costumes with traditional Chinese elements celebrate the Chinese New Year after the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Detroit Pistons in Brooklyn, New York Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

The Brooklyn Nets celebrated the Chinese New Year with cultural activities in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)