Brooklyn Nets celebrate Chinese New Year
(Ecns.cn) 09:15, January 29, 2023
Cheering squad members wearing costumes with traditional Chinese elements celebrate the Chinese New Year after the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Detroit Pistons in Brooklyn, New York Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)
The Brooklyn Nets celebrated the Chinese New Year with cultural activities in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.
