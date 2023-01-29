China records 226 mln passenger trips in Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:19, January 29, 2023

A passenger puts his luggage on the overhead shelf on a train at Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- About 226 million passenger trips were made during the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, official data showed Saturday.

During the seven-day holiday, which ran from Jan. 21 to 27, the number of railway and road trips reached 50.17 million and 162 million, respectively, while the number of waterway and air passenger trips stood at about 4.87 million and 9.01 million.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, is the most important festival in China, as well as a time for family reunions and traveling. This year's Spring Festival fell on Jan. 22.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)