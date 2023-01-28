Daily passenger volume on China-Laos Railway hits record high during Spring Festival holiday
Daily number of passenger trips on the China-Laos Railway reaches a new high during the 2023 Spring Festival holiday in China. (Photo/Xu Zhangwei)
The China-Laos Railway, which connects the city of Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with the Lao capital Vientiane, has seen a surge in its passenger volume during the 2023 Spring Festival holiday in China.
On Jan. 26, a total of 35 pairs of high-speed trains transported 68,000 passengers via the railway, representing a record high daily number of passenger trips handled by the railway since its operation. Specifically, 61,000 of the 68,000 trips were handled by the section of the railway in China, while the rest 7,000 trips were handled by the railway's Lao section.
Passenger traffic on the railway remained high on Jan. 27.
