Beijing parks receive 4.3 mln visitors during Spring Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 16:48, January 28, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Parks were among the top destinations for people in Beijing to celebrate the week-long Spring Festival holiday, which ended on Friday, official statistics showed.
Beijing's parks received about 4.34 million visitors during the holiday, according to the municipal forestry and parks bureau.
The Summer Palace, Yuanmingyuan Park, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park, and Beijing Zoo were the most popular destinations.
A string of cultural events to celebrate the holiday, such as flower exhibitions and folk activities, were held in parks across Beijing.
The Spring Festival or the Chinese Lunar New Year, fell on Jan. 22 this year.
Photos
