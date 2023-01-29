In pics: first working day after Spring Festival holiday in China

Ride-hailing driver Liu Junjie picks up passengers of his first order on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. Saturday marked the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Chef Feng Bingshan (front) slices meat for the first customers at a restaurant on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. Saturday marked the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday in China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Delivery man Jiang Shuangjian delivers the first package on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. Saturday marked the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday in China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tour guide He Jing (1st L) introduces scenic spots to tourists on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. Saturday marked the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday in China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Delivery man Hou Dianbin checks the first order to be delivered on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. Saturday marked the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday in China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ride-hailing driver Liu Junjie prepares for work on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. Saturday marked the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Lu Qi (R) gives the first cup of coffee to a customer on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. Saturday marked the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday in China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

