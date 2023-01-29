"Snow Town" in NE China sees a peak of passenger flow during Spring Festival

People's Daily Online) 11:12, January 29, 2023

Decorated with red lanterns, the Snow Town scenic area is filled with a festive atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of the Snow Town scenic area)

During the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday which ran from Jan. 21 to 27, China's "Snow Town," located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, saw a peak passenger flow, receiving nearly 10,000 tourists daily since Jan. 23.

Since it opened to business on Dec. 12, 2022, the Snow Town has received a total of more than 100,000 tourists. The scenic area has provided tourists with a place to experience the strong Spring Festival atmosphere with characteristics of northeast China, as well as considerate services.

To meet the demand, the scenic area dispatched 30 more buses than usual, bringing the total number of buses in service to 54, said Wang Lei, who oversaw the departure and arrival of buses in the Snow Town scenic area.

Wang added that he and his colleagues could dispatch the buses properly based on the real-time flows of tourists at the three entrance gates that lead to the Snow Town. Thanks to this service, the tourists didn't have to wait in long lines to get in and out of the scenic area.

"A bus picked us up just before we started to wait for one," said Xu Li, a tourist from east China's Jiangsu Province.

