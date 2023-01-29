Home>>
People watch dragon dance in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 08:53, January 29, 2023
People watch dragon dance in Hong Kong, south China, on Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
People watch lion dance in Hong Kong, south China, on Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
