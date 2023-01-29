Factories and companies across China resume work after Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:38, January 29, 2023

A staff member works at a warehouse in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Liu Qiang/Xinhua)

Staff members work at a workshop of an auto manufacturing enterprise in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

A staff member works at a workshop in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Hu Jianhuan/Xinhua)

Staff members work at a workshop of an auto manufacturing enterprise in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

A staff member works at a workshop of an electronic enterprise in Tancheng District of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A staff member works at a solar photovoltaic module production company in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/Xinhua)

A worker works at a construction site of a highway section in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Jin Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)