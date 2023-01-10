Passion for paper cuts

(People's Daily App) 14:59, January 10, 2023

Xu Jian has spent two decades designing zodiac paper cuts and in the last 10 months he has crafted 150 paper rabbit designs. For inspiration this year, Xu visited pet shops and zoos.

"It'll be great if these skills could be passed down," Xu says.

