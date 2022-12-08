Home>>
Chinese acrobatic dancer puts on dazzling performance
(People's Daily App) 16:42, December 08, 2022
In China, acrobatics have been a part of the culture for thousands of years, and continue to be an important part of modern Chinese performance art.
Click on the video to see a Chinese acrobatic dancer in action.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
