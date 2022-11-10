'Lion Head' pastry: A pastry with a Chinese twist

How cute can Chinese pastries be? Inspired by the traditional lion dance, a Chinese chef created a special pastry in the shape of a lion head. Making the cute dessert requires a series of complicated procedures. Let's take a look.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

