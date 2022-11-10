Home>>
'Lion Head' pastry: A pastry with a Chinese twist
(People's Daily App) 15:23, November 10, 2022
How cute can Chinese pastries be? Inspired by the traditional lion dance, a Chinese chef created a special pastry in the shape of a lion head. Making the cute dessert requires a series of complicated procedures. Let's take a look.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
