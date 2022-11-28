Chinese car mechanic turns garage into dance floor

Dancers are usually seen in studios, but rarely in front of a garage.

Recently, a short video of a 19-year-old car mechanic dancing in front a garage has gone viral on Chinese social media.

The dancer is Li Bingyang, who works at a garage in Xinyang city, central China's Henan Province. In his spare time, he always practices street dance with his workmates and posts their videos on the Internet.

In the videos, Li always smiles while he dances, and his workmates follow him joyfully.

Li Bingyang and his workmates dance in front of the garage where they work. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

When he was still a primary school student, a casual glimpse of a dance show sparked his interest in dancing. Since then, he has been fascinated by the moves and started learning them from TV and the internet.

“Street dance was a streak of light in my life,” said Li, explaining that when he was a kid, his parents were always away from home for work, so he danced as a way to relieve worries.

Li Bingyang (middle) practices street dance with his workmates. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

His videos, which show his perseverance in and passion for street dance, have impressed millions. The most popular has received more than 30 million views and 1.5 million likes.

A screenshot of Li Bingyang’s dance video posted on Chinese social media. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

Some people in the comment section said that true dancers can turn any place into a dance floor, and others noted that a person's passion for dance is never decided by his or her occupation.

"For me, street dance is a kind of spirit. It means persevering in doing the things I love," Li noted. Li’s sudden fame hasn’t made him cocky. The young man said that he will do his job well and continue dancing to inspire more young people to fall in love with street dance.

A photo of Li Bingyang. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

