Young dance teacher in SW China's Chengdu teaches college students online

People's Daily Online) 10:25, September 21, 2022

Huang Leiping, a dance teacher from the Academy of Dance of Sichuan Normal University in Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has recorded short videos featuring dance moves at her home for her students to follow, Sept. 14, 2022. (China News Agency/Wang Lei)

Born in 1992, Huang Leiping, a dance teacher from the Academy of Dance of Sichuan Normal University in Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has recently taken to the internet to teach her students how to dance by providing both online guidance and short video recordings featuring dance moves for them to follow.

Recently, 68 teachers from the university's Academy of Dance have offered online dance classes to 941 students.

