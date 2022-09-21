Home>>
Young dance teacher in SW China's Chengdu teaches college students online
(People's Daily Online) 10:25, September 21, 2022
Huang Leiping, a dance teacher from the Academy of Dance of Sichuan Normal University in Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has recorded short videos featuring dance moves at her home for her students to follow, Sept. 14, 2022. (China News Agency/Wang Lei)
Born in 1992, Huang Leiping, a dance teacher from the Academy of Dance of Sichuan Normal University in Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has recently taken to the internet to teach her students how to dance by providing both online guidance and short video recordings featuring dance moves for them to follow.
Recently, 68 teachers from the university's Academy of Dance have offered online dance classes to 941 students.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Incredible Chinese lion dance
- Girl wows social media with beautiful take on Chinese traditional dance
- Students perform folk dance in Kunming, Yunnan Province
- Residents in SW China's Chengdu provided with sufficient daily supplies
- Feature: When Chinese martial arts, Western contemporary dance converge
- Rooftop transformed into shared garden in Chengdu
- Chinese dancer Ma Jiaolong: Ambassador of traditional Chinese culture
- People dance during birthday ball in Karlovac to celebrate its 443rd anniversary
- Villagers perform water drum dance in Jianhe County, SW China
- Panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday in Chengdu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.