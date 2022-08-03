Home>>
Chinese dancer Ma Jiaolong: Ambassador of traditional Chinese culture
(People's Daily App) 15:34, August 03, 2022
Chinese dancer Ma Jiaolong performed an impressive dance in Hyde Park, London, that appealed to many tourists. He wore an all-black dress with a purely white dance fan in his hand, suggestive of a splendid Chinese ink painting in black and white. He blended in pretty well with the scenery in the park and did a very good job of displaying Chinese culture.
Ma, from Shijiazhuang, North China’s Hebei Province, now lives and dances in Britain, trying his best to introduce beautiful traditional Chinese dance to foreigners.
