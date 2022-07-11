Villagers perform water drum dance in Jianhe County, SW China

Xinhua) 14:11, July 11, 2022

Villagers perform Shuigu (water drum) dance in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2022. Shuigu (water drum) dance, a folk dance of Miao ethnic group to pray for good weather and peace, is performed in Jianhe County on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers perform Shuigu (water drum) dance in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2022. Shuigu (water drum) dance, a folk dance of Miao ethnic group to pray for good weather and peace, is performed in Jianhe County on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo shows villagers performing Shuigu (water drum) dance in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province on July 8, 2022. Shuigu (water drum) dance, a folk dance of Miao ethnic group to pray for good weather and peace, is performed in Jianhe County on Friday. (Photo by Fang Peng/Xinhua)

Villagers perform Shuigu (water drum) dance in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2022. Shuigu (water drum) dance, a folk dance of Miao ethnic group to pray for good weather and peace, is performed in Jianhe County on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers perform Shuigu (water drum) dance in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2022. Shuigu (water drum) dance, a folk dance of Miao ethnic group to pray for good weather and peace, is performed in Jianhe County on Friday. (Photo by Fang Peng/Xinhua)

Villagers perform Shuigu (water drum) dance in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 8, 2022. Shuigu (water drum) dance, a folk dance of Miao ethnic group to pray for good weather and peace, is performed in Jianhe County on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)