People dance during birthday ball in Karlovac to celebrate its 443rd anniversary

Xinhua) 10:10, July 14, 2022

People dance during a birthday ball in Karlovac, Croatia, on July 13, 2022. A total of 443 couples danced during the birthday ball in central Karlovac to celebrate the 443rd anniversary of its creation on Wednesday. (Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

