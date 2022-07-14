People dance during birthday ball in Karlovac to celebrate its 443rd anniversary
People dance during a birthday ball in Karlovac, Croatia, on July 13, 2022. A total of 443 couples danced during the birthday ball in central Karlovac to celebrate the 443rd anniversary of its creation on Wednesday. (Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
