Residents in SW China's Chengdu provided with sufficient daily supplies

Xinhua) 13:24, September 03, 2022

Local residents buy vegetables at a market under COVID-19 prevention and control measures, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 2, 2022.

Residents are provided with sufficient supplies of vegetables, meat, grain, and edible oil in Chengdu. Local merchants have made every effort to ensure the market supply of daily necessities. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Local residents buy vegetables at a market under COVID-19 prevention and control measures, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 2, 2022.

People unload vegetables from a truck at a market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 2, 2022.

Butchers prepare meat for sale at a market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 2, 2022.

