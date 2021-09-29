Exhibition featuring Bronze Age civilizations held in Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:45, September 29, 2021

Visitors view an exhibit at an exhibition featuring Bronze Age civilizations along the Yangtze River at Sichuan Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

