2021 Chengdu Europe Culture Season kicks off

People's Daily Online) 16:11, September 18, 2021

The 2021 Chengdu Europe Culture Season kicked off on Sept. 17 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, aiming to facilitate more cultural exchanges between Chengdu and Europe.

The opening ceremony. (Photo/Yue Yitong)

Organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Chengdu Municipal People's Government, the cultural feast will include over 10 events, such as art exhibitions, concerts, online forums, and virtual museum tours, and will last about three months.

Eighty-four bilateral cultural cooperation items were released for the first time, including cultural exchanges, service platforms for the cultural industry, performances, themed exhibitions and photo exhibitions.

Both Chengdu and Europe hope to establish platforms for information sharing in art and culture on a regular basis and fully understand their needs and relevant information for future exchanges in this regard so as to further promote practical cooperation between cultural and arts organizations and the exchange of excellent artists between both sides.

The culture season has been held four times, holding over 40 dazzling cultural events, and becoming an important opportunity for mutual learning among civilizations.

Guido Bilancini, Consul General of Italy in Chongqing, said at the launching ceremony that Italy, as the guest-of–honor country, will provide Chengdu with colorful activities. Calling culture a priority for Italy-China cooperation, Bilancini said that he believed Italy and Chengdu will continue to enhance cultural cooperation, while deepening collaboration in business, science and technology.

