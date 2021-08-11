Wonton vendor in Chengdu delivers free dishes to volunteers amid community's lockdown

Ecns.cn) 16:38, August 11, 2021

Wang Shiguo (front), host of a wonton restaurant, together with his employees, deliver free delicious dishes to volunteers who have served at lockdown communities in the districts of Chengdu, China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/ Wang Lei, Zhu Huan)

Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported two new COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier on July 28, all locally transmitted. Wang began to offer free dishes to the volunteers since July 30.

