Enjoying Chengdu in musical Wuhou

Wuhou in Chengdu, the capital of the ancient Shu State of China, boasts the unique charm of the Ba-Shu culture. At the end of 2020, British lad Scott Draper watched a performance at Chengdu City Concert Hall at the invitation of his friend, famous violinist Weizhi Wang. With the theme of “Enjoying Chengdu in Musical Wuhou", the third episode of the docuseries “Viewing China from Afar China" Season III produced by People's Daily Online West USA Inc. showcased Scott's journey in Chengdu where he observed full resumption of work and production at the turning of the year 2020.

The City Concert Hall is located in the Wuhou District of Chengdu. Scott, accompanied by Wang, enjoyed the perfect combination of a modern concert hall and the ancient Bashu culture while being immersed in the charming culture of Chengdu. Whether in the subway station bustling with pedestrians or in the tavern when night falls, even the traditional Chengdu dessert Sandapao (a.k.a. "Three Cannons") are full of music elements.

"People say that China is developing very fast, but in fact, it has never forgotten to integrate its ancient culture with the modernized culture and art," said Scott.

As Wang told Scott, the unique features of an environment always give special characteristics to its inhabitants. Chengdu nurtures people's perception of music and art. While exploring the value of foreign elements, Wuhou District also maintains its unique cultural connotation, behaving like a "giant sponge" to constantly explore multiple values of the other places while maintaining local characteristics.

