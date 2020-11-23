Hanfu enthusiasts celebrate cultural festival in SW China’s Chengdu

Photo shows the Hanfu-themed parade held to celebrate the Hanfu cultural festival. (Photo/Courtesy of Hanfu cultural festival organizer)

More than one thousand enthusiasts of traditional Chinese culture and Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, recently gathered in a Hanfu-themed parade to celebrate the Hanfu cultural festival in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, Chinanews.com reported on Nov. 22.

Four groups of young enthusiasts wearing Hanfu left from four different landmarks of Chengdu on Nov. 22, and arrived at Wenshufang folk culture street on the same afternoon. All the Hanfu enthusiasts, including some foreigners, then paraded down the street to celebrate the festival and show the beauty of Hanfu.

The lively event attracted many local citizens and visitors. One visitor surnamed Zhang took photos of the festival and said that such events are interesting and very helpful for promoting traditional Chinese culture.

Chinese citizens’ ideas about Hanfu have changed a lot in recent years, according to a Hanfu enthusiast who has taken part in the cultural festival activities for two consecutive years.

In the past, when people took the subway in Hanfu, others would look at them and think they were weird. Now, however, Hanfu has already become a part of many people’s lives, and more people are willing to learn more about the clothing and history, said the Hanfu enthusiast, adding that it was great fun to showcase the charm of Hanfu at such events.

Besides the Hanfu-themed parade, participants in the festival also enjoyed a lot of other activities to celebrate the occasion, with subjects that included ancient Chinese poetry, ancient Chinese music, modern music performed in traditional Chinese style, tea culture, traditional Chinese instruments, and modern drama.

A grand Hanfu show held at Wenshufang folk culture street on the evening of Nov. 22 brings people closer to the beauty of Hanfu clothing.