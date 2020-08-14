Air China flight linking Chengdu, Frankfurt resumes operation

A direct flight operated by China's flag carrier Air China departing from the western Chinese city of Chengdu landed at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday afternoon, marking another passenger flight that resumed operation as travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are gradually easing.

The flight, CA431, is also the first passenger flight service that China resumed connecting the country's western region and Europe, since Chinese civil aviation authorities imposed international travel restrictions in late March due to the pandemic.

Under the policy, the number of international flight routes was considerably reduced. For Germany, Air China kept its service between Shanghai, a municipality in east China, and Frankfurt, one of the busiest hubs in Europe.

Air China's Chengdu-Frankfurt flight will be operated every Thursday.