Panda-like "sky train" offering panoramic views rolls off production line in Chengdu

People's Daily Online) 15:33, June 28, 2021

A 270-degree transparent "sky train" rolled off production lines in the city of Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan Province on June 26.

As the world's first new energy mid-air sight-seeing railway project, the train features a cute panda look and is decked out with large glass windows that offer passengers a panoramic view of the city.

Equipped with intelligent and color-changing technologies, the train has a capacity of 120 passengers and travels at speeds of up to 80 km/h. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

