Home>>
Ruins of ancient Egyptian city of Memphis
(Xinhua) 08:51, July 29, 2021
Photo taken on July 28, 2021 shows the statue of Sphinx at the ruins of ancient Egyptian city of Memphis, around 23 kilometers southwest to Cairo, capital of Egypt. Memphis, founded around 3,100 BC, was the capital of ancient Egypt during the Old Kingdom spanning from 2700-2200 BC and remained an important city throughout ancient Egyptian history. Today, the ruins of the former capital offer fragmented evidence of its past. Together with its necropolis (the pyramid fields from Giza to Dahshur), Memphis was inscribed as a World Heritage Site in 1979. The site is open to the public as an open-air museum. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Egypt-French archeological mission uncovers remains of military vessel, funerary complex in Alexandria
- Seaside view in El Alamein, Egypt
- World Heritage Committee's 44th session passes Fuzhou Declaration
- Xi sets course for safeguarding common treasures of humanity
- Chinese FM to visit Syria, Egypt, Algeria
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.