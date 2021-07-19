Seaside view in El Alamein, Egypt

Xinhua) 10:41, July 19, 2021

People enjoy themselves on the beach in El Alamein, Matrouh province, north coast of Egypt, on July 17, 2021. El Alamein is a town on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Egypt. It boasts silvery sandy beach and sapphire-color seawater, usually visited by many tourists every year. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)