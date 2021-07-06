Pharaonic wedding ceremony held to revitalize tourism in Giza

Xinhua) 10:24, July 06, 2021

People wearing pharaonic costumes take part in a pharaonic wedding ceremony held to revitalize tourism affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at Pharaonic Village in Giza, Egypt, on July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)