Languages

Archive

Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Home>>

Pharaonic wedding ceremony held to revitalize tourism in Giza

(Xinhua) 10:24, July 06, 2021

People wearing pharaonic costumes take part in a pharaonic wedding ceremony held to revitalize tourism affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at Pharaonic Village in Giza, Egypt, on July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories