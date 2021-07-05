Home>>
People visit sand sculptures in Hurghada, Egypt
(Xinhua) 10:25, July 05, 2021
A tourist takes a selfie in front of a sand sculpture at the Sand City in Hurghada, Red Sea province, Egypt, on July 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Egypt's table grape exports grow as global demand increases
- Egyptian expert hails China's speed of COVID-19 vaccine administration
- China-built tallest skyscraper in Africa topped out in Egypt's new capital
- Dragon boat race held in Cairo to celebrate traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
- Egypt, China launch Chinese language club in Cairo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.