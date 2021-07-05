Languages

Monday, July 05, 2021

People visit sand sculptures in Hurghada, Egypt

(Xinhua) 10:25, July 05, 2021

A tourist takes a selfie in front of a sand sculpture at the Sand City in Hurghada, Red Sea province, Egypt, on July 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


