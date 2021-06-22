Languages

Archive

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Home>>

Egyptian expert hails China's speed of COVID-19 vaccine administration

(Xinhua) 09:03, June 22, 2021

More than 1 billion doses of #COVID19 vaccines have been administered in China. The country's speed of vaccine administration has been hailed by an Egyptian expert.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories