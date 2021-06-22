Home>>
Egyptian expert hails China's speed of COVID-19 vaccine administration
(Xinhua) 09:03, June 22, 2021
More than 1 billion doses of #COVID19 vaccines have been administered in China. The country's speed of vaccine administration has been hailed by an Egyptian expert.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao opens community vaccination site
- China-built tallest skyscraper in Africa topped out in Egypt's new capital
- Dragon boat race held in Cairo to celebrate traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
- Egypt, China launch Chinese language club in Cairo
- Over 900 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.