Home>>
Dragon boat race held in Cairo to celebrate traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
(Xinhua) 11:28, June 16, 2021
Paddlers from Dragon Boat Egypt Academy row for a dragon boat race on the Nile in Cairo, Egypt, on June 14, 2021. The dragon boat race was held here on Monday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s tourism, consumption sees steady recovery during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- Red tourism flourishes during China's Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- China sees 89.14m tourists for Duanwu holiday
- Dragon Boat Festival celebrated across China
- Dragon Boat Festival popularity bodes well for China's digital currency
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.