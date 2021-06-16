Dragon boat race held in Cairo to celebrate traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival

June 16, 2021

Paddlers from Dragon Boat Egypt Academy row for a dragon boat race on the Nile in Cairo, Egypt, on June 14, 2021. The dragon boat race was held here on Monday to celebrate the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

