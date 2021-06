Macao opens community vaccination site

08:28, June 22, 2021

A citizen waits to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Mong Ha Sports Complex in Macao, south China, June 21, 2021. Macao opened a community vaccination site at the Mong Ha Sports Complex on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

