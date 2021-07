We Are China

Chinese FM to visit Syria, Egypt, Algeria

Xinhua) 10:39, July 18, 2021

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Syria, Egypt and Algeria from July 17 to 20.

Wang is visiting at the invitation of Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Saturday.

