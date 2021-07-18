China, Syria vow to boost bilateral cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3rd L) meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (3rd R) in Damascus, Syria, on July 17, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

China and Syria agreed to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture and trade, which will help Syria improve livelihood and accelerate reconstruction.

DAMASCUS, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The foreign ministers of China and Syria met here on Saturday, vowing to enhance the ties and cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the China-Syria friendship becomes stronger after having withstood the tests of global and regional challenges during the past 65 years since the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

The two sides have been understanding and supporting each other on the issues of mutual interests and concerns, Wang noted, stressing that China firmly stands with the Syrian people and adheres to international justice in preserving Syria's sovereignty and independence.

Wang said that China will work together with Syria to promote the traditional friendship, boost friendly cooperation, protect common interests, and safeguard the goals and principles of the UN Charter, international fairness and justice, and the legitimate rights of developing countries.

Based on equity and mutual respect, China will further the party-to-party exchanges with Syria and share governance experience, the Chinese senior diplomat said.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) greets with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (R) at the Foreign Ministry in Damascus, Syria, on July 17, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

He expressed China's appreciation of Syria's understanding of and support for China's core interests, while reaffirming China's steadfast support for Syria in exploring its development path in accordance with its own conditions and playing an important role in preserving regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, China will continue providing COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to help Syria defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said.

As partners in building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China and Syria will jointly discuss the effective ways to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in fields of agriculture and trade, which will help Syria improve livelihood and accelerate reconstruction, the Chinese diplomat said.

On the anti-terror cooperation, Wang said that China is ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Syria, improve Syria's anti-terror capacity, and safeguard each other's national security, while making contribution to global security.

For his part, Mekdad lauded China for being an important and close friend of Syria. Syria and China have been constantly cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation since the establishment of the diplomatic relations 65 years ago, he noted.

China and Syria sign cooperation documents at the Syrian Foreign Ministry in Damascus, Syria, on July 17, 2021. (Photo by Wang Jian/Xinhua)

Mekdad expressed his heartfelt gratitude to China for providing Syria with timely assistance at its toughest moments to preserve its national sovereignty and integrity.

He congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its 100th anniversary of founding, adding that Syria condemns all smear attacks, by word or deed, against China, and opposes any foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

The Syrian minister vowed that Syria will always firmly stand with China in any circumstance, while expressing the belief that the Chinese people will make even greater achievements under the CPC leadership.

Also, Syria appreciates China's help in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese aid for Syria's reconstruction, Mekdad said.

He added that Syria is ready to sign a deal with China on jointly building the BRI, and boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, infrastructure and connectivity, and combating terrorism.

