China opposes any attempt to seek regime change in Syria: FM

Xinhua) 09:58, July 18, 2021

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Damascus, Syria, on July 17, 2021. China opposes any attempt to seek regime change in Syria and will boost the mutually beneficial cooperation with Syria for the benefit of the two peoples, Wang Yi said on Saturday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China opposes any attempt to seek regime change in Syria and will boost the mutually beneficial cooperation with Syria for the benefit of the two peoples, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang made the remarks at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to whom the Chinese senior diplomat first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings.

Under Assad's leadership, the Syrian people have made valuable achievements in combating terrorism and opposing external interference, Wang said, adding that Assad's re-election reflects the strong trust and support of the Syrian people.

Wang praised the Syrian people as backboned and dignified, adding that blatant foreign interventions in Syria have failed in the past, and will not succeed in the future. He expressed the belief that the Syrian people will be more united and committed to the reconstruction and revitalization of their country.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 65 years ago, China and Syria have always trusted and supported each other, Wang noted.

China appreciates Syria's firm support on the issues related to China's core interests and major concerns, Wang said, adding that, under the guidance of the two heads of state, China stands ready to cooperate with Syria in carrying forward the traditional friendship and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.

Reaffirming China's strong support for Syria in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, Wang said that China opposes any attempt to seek regime change in Syria.

China firmly supports Syria in handling domestic problems under the "Syrian-led, Syrian-owned" principle established by the UN Security Council, and in formulating an inclusive and united political solution, Wang said.

He pledged that China will continue its strong support to Syria in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, through providing the vaccines and other medical supplies.

China will support Syria in improving the well-being of Syrian people and speeding up the reconstruction process, while welcoming Syria to become a new partner in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Chinese senior diplomat said.

China will also support Syria in opposing unilateral sanctions, alleviating its humanitarian dilemma, and combating terrorist forces in any form, Wang said, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Syria to help improve its anti-terror capabilities.

For his part, Assad asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi, while warmly congratulating the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the 100th anniversary of founding.

The Syrian leader spoke highly of the CPC leadership for leading the Chinese people onto the socialist road with Chinese characteristics, providing a brand-new choice of governance model for the developing countries.

Assad said that Syria sincerely appreciates China's great help and its fair position on the Syrian issue. With the support of righteous forces including China, Syria has withstood external interference and weathered the most difficult period, he added.

Syria, always regarding China as a sincere partner and friend, is committed to deepen its friendly cooperation with China and supports China unconditionally on the issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Syrian president vowed.

He also expressed Syria's hope to take part in the joint BRI construction, strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, science, culture and education, and join hands in fighting terrorism.

Assad thanked China for providing humanitarian aid to Syria, while pledging to increase party-party exchanges with China to learn from the CPC successes.

Wang also held talks on the same day with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, and attended the ceremony for signing cooperation agreements.

