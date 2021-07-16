China stands ready to enhance cooperation with Belarus: Chinese FM

DUSHANBE, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to further enhance its relations with Belarus and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.

During his meeting with Nikolai Snopkov, first deputy prime minister of Belarus, Wang said China and Belarus are "iron-clad" friends, and their relationship has remained at high-level under the guidance of the two countries' heads of state.

Both sides should implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state, uphold the spirit of mutual trust and win-win cooperation, continue to deepen their traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, and prompt bilateral ties to maintain strong momentum for development, he said.

Stressing that the two countries share a good tradition of supporting and helping each other, Wang expressed gratitude to Belarus for always standing together with China firmly and supporting China's legitimate position over issues concerning China's core interests.

When Belarus faces difficulties, China, as its comprehensive strategic partner, will also try its best to provide support and help to Belarus, which is an inherent feature of the two countries' friendly relations, Wand noted.

China firmly supports Belarus in safeguarding its state sovereignty and national dignity, opposes any reckless unilateral sanctions against Belarus, and stands against external forces' interference in Belarus' internal affairs, Wang said, adding that China will uphold justice under multilateral frameworks and safeguard Belarus' legitimate rights.

China will continue to provide vaccines to Belarus and help the country completely defeat the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, Wang added.

Snopkov, for his part, extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), as well as China's accomplishment of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Belarus firmly believes that under the leadership of the CPC, China will certainly realize its second centenary goal and achieve greater success with its socialism with Chinese characteristics, Snopkov said.

Belarus, he said, is committed to working with China to deepen all-round cooperation so as to lift bilateral ties to a higher level.

Belarus firmly supports China over issues concerning China's core interests, and will always stand together with China, he added.

Snopkov noted that Belarus is ready to work with China to oppose "pseudo multilateralism" practices that attempt to sow divisions in the world, and actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

