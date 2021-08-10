Eye-catching scenery captured in World heritage site Hongcun village

Ecns.cn) 14:32, August 10, 2021

A poetic scenery is seen in the Hongcun Village, Huangshan City in Anhui Province, August 8, 2021. The charming view of the village has attracted students and artists from Hefei (the capital of Anhui Province) and other places to come for sketching. The village was designated as the world heritage site by UNESCO in 2000. (Photo/ Wu Shouyi)

