Home>>
Eye-catching scenery captured in World heritage site Hongcun village
(Ecns.cn) 14:32, August 10, 2021
A poetic scenery is seen in the Hongcun Village, Huangshan City in Anhui Province, August 8, 2021. The charming view of the village has attracted students and artists from Hefei (the capital of Anhui Province) and other places to come for sketching. The village was designated as the world heritage site by UNESCO in 2000. (Photo/ Wu Shouyi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Heritage Committee's 44th session passes Fuzhou Declaration
- World heritage site Hongcun village receives 17,000 visits during holiday
- China to hold activities to promote cultural, natural heritage
- Chinese agricultural heritages benefit world
- Tibet's heritage site Norbulingka undergoes new restoration
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.