World heritage site Hongcun village receives 17,000 visits during holiday

Ecns.cn) 14:22, June 16, 2021

Photo shows picturesque Hongcun village after days-long rain in Yi County, Huangshan City, China's Anhui Province on June 14, 2021. (Photo/Wu Shouyi)

Hongcun village treated 17,000 tourists and earned 1.06 million yuan (about $165,331) in ticket revenue during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this year. It was designated as the world heritage site in 2000 by UNESCO for the street plan, architecture, and decoration.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)