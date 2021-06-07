East China's Anhui clears areas with medium, high COVID-19 risks

Xinhua) 13:53, June 07, 2021

HEFEI, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The city of Lu'an in east China's Anhui Province downgraded the last medium-risk area for COVID-19 to low-risk, marking the clearance of all areas with medium or high risk for the novel coronavirus in the province, the health commission of Lu'an announced Monday.

Lu'an reported a confirmed COVID-19 case on May 13, prompting it to adopt multiple immediate measures to curb the spread of the virus. On June 4, the city cleared all confirmed and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 and as of Monday, it has reported no new infections in 14 days.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)