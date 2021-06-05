Mongolian presidential candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 15:44, June 05, 2021

ULAN BATOR, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Dangaasuren Enkhbat, a Mongolian presidential candidate from the political alliance the Right Person Electorate Coalition, announced on Saturday that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

"So far, we have no symptoms. We are now under isolation," said Enkhbat, a former legislator, said in a statement.

Mongolia has set June 9 as the date for its next presidential election.

Three politicians, namely Enkhbat; Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling Mongolian People's Party; and Sodnomzundui Erdene, former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, are running for president.

