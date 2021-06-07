Languages

Monday, June 07, 2021

Virus Fighter 2: Game On!

(Xinhua) 08:44, June 07, 2021

US spends her resources, time & effort promoting worthless Conspiracy Theories, while China & a lot others sing to a different tune.

From the director who brought you Once Upon A Virus...

GAME ON FOLKS !!!

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

