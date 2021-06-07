Home>>
Virus Fighter 2: Game On!
(Xinhua) 08:44, June 07, 2021
US spends her resources, time & effort promoting worthless Conspiracy Theories, while China & a lot others sing to a different tune.
From the director who brought you Once Upon A Virus...
GAME ON FOLKS !!!
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
