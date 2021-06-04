Home>>
China to hold activities to promote cultural, natural heritage
(Xinhua) 13:30, June 04, 2021
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China will hold more than 4,900 events to promote cultural and natural heritage across the country, the National Cultural Heritage Administration said Thursday.
The activities are designed to celebrate this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on June 12.
Forums, publicity campaigns, and exhibitions will be held online and offline in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the host city of this year's celebration.
Since 2006, China has celebrated Cultural Heritage Day on the second Saturday of June. In 2017, it was renamed Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.
